SK Telecom launches AR app in US

A model takes a photo with a digital version of "League of Legends" professional gamer Lee Sang-hyeok on SK Telecom Co.'s Jump AR app, in this photo provided by the company on Monday. (SK Telecom Co.)

SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it launched its augmented reality (AR) app in the United States as it seeks widespread adoption of the immersive technology.



The mobile carrier said it released its Jump AR app, previously only available in South Korea and Hong Kong, on Google's Play store in the United States, allowing American Android users to experience its mixed reality content, such as taking photos with celebrity avatars.



SK Telecom said it also released a digital version of online game "League of Legends" professional player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, for the AR service.



The company said it created the avatar by capturing the pro-gamer in 20 different poses, using volumetric video capture technology at its AR studio in Seoul.



The mobile carrier added that it plans to roll out Jump AR in other markets.



SK Telecom first released the data-intensive app in South Korea in 2019 to lead more users to its 5G network. (Yonhap)