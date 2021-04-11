 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

[Newsmaker] S. Korean PM departs for Iran amid tension over seized Tehran funds

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 11, 2021 - 11:28       Updated : Apr 11, 2021 - 11:29
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun departed for Iran on Sunday for bilateral talks amid lingering tension over Tehran's call to unlock its funds frozen here under US sanctions.

During his three-day visit that ends Tuesday, Chung is expected to discuss ways to enhance the Seoul-Tehran relations and other matters. The visit marks the first such trip by a South Korean premier in 44 years.

The visit came two days after the Iranian government released a Korean oil tanker and its captain who were detained over alleged oil pollution.

The detainment was widely seen as Teheran's retaliation against South Korea's seizure of some $7 billion Iranian funds in early January, related to the US nuclear sanctions on Iran.

Upon his arrival in Iran, Chung is scheduled to talk with Iranian first Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri. He is also set to meet with Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliamentary speaker, and Ali Larijani, the adviser of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is also being arranged, according to Chung's office.

In addition, Chung is scheduled to meet with officials of South Korean companies operating in Iran, including Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc. and SK Networks Co. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114