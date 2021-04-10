 Back To Top
National

Moon to preside over meetings on COVID-19, economy next week

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 10, 2021 - 13:17       Updated : Apr 10, 2021 - 13:17
President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in is to preside over a string of emergency meetings on pending quarantine and economic issues next week, officials said Saturday, in accordance with his earlier pledge to concentrate on improving people's livelihoods following the ruling party's crushing by-election defeat.

Moon will attend a special meeting of COVID-19-related ministers and top officials at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday to inspect vaccine supply plans and government quarantine measures, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Kang said the president has urgently convened the meeting to stably manage and establish the nation's countermeasures against the spread of the coronavirus, adding attendees will include Jung Eun-kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, and Minister of the Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol.

On Thursday, Moon plans to preside over an expanded meeting of economy-related ministers to examine the nation's economic situation and major strategic industries, as well as the government's response strategies, the spokesman said, noting Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and all economic ministers will be on hand.

Following the ruling Democratic Party's defeats in Wednesday's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and Busan, Moon said he will carry out his duties with a "humbler demeanor and heavier sense of responsibility."

Moon also said that he will concentrate efforts on meeting the people's "desperate demands," including overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, revitalizing the economy, stabilizing the people's livelihoods and the real estate market, and rooting out corruption. (Yonhap)
