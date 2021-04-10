USFK completes COVID-19 vaccination on 47 pct of its population

US Forces Korea's Osan Air Base (Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) has completed vaccinating nearly half of its population against the novel coronavirus as it also decided to lower its health protection condition (HPCON) level in other regions in the country.



"USFK has currently vaccinated more than 47 percent of its affiliated community," USFK said in a press release issued Friday.



USFK began the vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine in December, starting with health care workers, and received Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines last month.



It appears that USFK was able to pick up the pace of vaccination as J&J vaccines require only one dose rather than two, officials said.



Starting Sunday, USFK said HPCON Bravo level measures will be enforced in the remaining districts in Area II that refers to the greater Seoul metropolitan area in the country.



HPCON is divided into five levels -- 0, Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta -- based on health risk level within a local community, with Delta representing the most severe measures.



On March 24, USFK adjusted its HPCON level in Yongsan, central Seoul, and Seongnam, south of Seoul, to Bravo, that is equivalent to South Korea's Level 2 social distancing scheme in its five-tier system.



"USFK-affiliated individuals can now travel freely across South Korea without restriction, with the exception of bars, clubs, karaoke rooms, saunas, bathhouses, off-installation gyms and establishments that restrict entrance to adults only, which remain off-limits," USFK said. "All individuals are reminded they must follow all South Korean rules, directives and laws regarding COVID-19." (Yonhap)