Top S. Korean, German diplomats hold phone talks on bilateral ties, Korea peace efforts

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks to reporters at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 2. (Yonhap)







Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, held phone talks Friday to discuss bilateral ties and Seoul's efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said.



During the talks, Chung said that South Korea will contribute actively to international discussions on addressing climate change and public health issues when it attends the Group of Seven (G7) summit slated to take place in Britain in June.



Chung also explained Seoul's continuing efforts for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the divided peninsula.



Maas reaffirmed his government's willingness to support the peace efforts, while noting that Germany has been pushing to diversify cooperative ties with Asian countries, including South Korea, the ministry said.



Since his inauguration in February, Chung has held a series of phone or in-person talks with foreign counterparts to strengthen bilateral ties and enlist their support for Seoul's peace efforts. (Yonhap)

