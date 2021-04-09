[Herald Interview] Given choice, AstraZeneca vaccine ‘might not be preferable’ for young people

If vaccines other than AstraZeneca’s are available for young people, Korean health authorities may want to consider an alternative, said Dr. Jean-Louis Excler, a vaccinologist at the International Vaccine Institute, as more countries limit the use of the vaccine to older people over blood clot concerns.
Excler, who is also part of the vaccine safety working group within COVAX, a World Health Organization-led body for promoting global access to COVID-19 vaccines, said in an interview with The Korea Herald that the AstraZeneca question concerning young women, and some young men, was “real.”
“AstraZeneca’s might not be the preferable vaccine for young people, if you have the luxury of a choice.”
Given that extensive scientific knowledge on the matter is lacking, the worries of the rare blood clots in young people were “legitimate,” he said. “The bottom line is that we don’t understand why. It is a question that nobody can give answers to. That’s why the regulators say further studies are needed.”
Though the European Medicines Agency maintained that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it, for young people the benefits versus risks is more complicated to evaluate, he said.
He said the recent decision of Korean authorities to halt the AstraZeneca rollout for people under 60 years of age was “understandable,” but added that in exercising such precaution, each country must take into account its vaccine availability and the pandemic situation.
Korea has other options under its belt. Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson supplies sufficient to cover some 30 million people are coming in the next few months. The pandemic situation here is not that dire, relatively speaking, which may allow the country to wait for other vaccines to arrive while better understanding is gained.
Two Koreans in their 20s came down with rare blood clots with low platelet count after receiving a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Neither had existing medical conditions. As 134,000 people under 30 have been given the vaccine here so far, this translates to a reporting rate of 1 in every 67,000 people.
“The important considerations are if there are enough of alternatives to circumvent this very rare risk, and if these alternatives are also free of any such risk,” he said.
“It must be noted that some thrombotic events have been described with other COVID-19 vaccines including those from Pfizer and Moderna and also with placebo recipients. However, these cases remain very sporadic and do not constitute a ‘signal’ as it is the case for the AstraZeneca vaccine.”
He said discussions among expert groups have yet to come up with an explanation for the mechanisms behind the reports of blood-clotting incidents following AstraZeneca vaccination.
“What we are trying to figure out is the role of the vector and other components in the vaccine and natural factors that could be associated with the events,” he said.
As for speculations surrounding the AstraZeneca vaccine being chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored, he said that while it is the first chimpanzee adenovirus-vectored vaccine approved for general use, chimpanzee adenoviruses have been tested in humans for other infectious diseases, including Ebola, malaria, HIV and Crohn’s disease.
“At our Brighton Collaboration meetings last week, we brainstormed at length with experts on adenovirus vectors, virologists and others about the possible reasons for these thrombotic events without coming to a common understanding.
“Unconvincing opinions were swaying between coincidence, the role of the adenovirus vector, the role of antigen, and background morbidity. No conclusion whatsoever can be drawn so far.”
There is not enough information to warrant similar concerns with other adenovirus vector vaccines, particularly those of Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V.
“The cases seen in Johnson & Johnson are sporadic compared to the AstraZeneca situation. To the best of our knowledge, whether Sputnik V has triggered such events is not known to the public,” he said. “A meta-analysis of all trials was underway for the Ad26 vector.”
Asked to provide advice for young women getting the vaccine, especially young women on birth control pills or with a history of thrombocytopenia or other blood disorders, he said, “I’m sorry to repeat there is not enough data to recommend either for or against” vaccinations in this group.
“It’s a fact at the moment that most of these cases have been observed in young women. For now, there is no evidence that women under contraceptives are at an increased risk.”
He said one of the issues now being discussed was whether those who received the first dose of the vaccine should receive the second dose.
“There are many studies that are underway to see if it’s OK to mix and match the vaccines. It’s one of the scenarios that experts including myself are working on.”
He also recognized that the vaccine decisions were not free from possible pressures from the political landscapes in different countries: “There is a fear factor, also liability and political risks for those who recommend the vaccination.”
He said the drama surrounding the vaccine seemed driven not by real precaution, but rather by political dread.
“We need to see the bigger picture here,” he said. “For any vaccine, it’s about weighing the benefits and the risks. The AstraZeneca vaccine is accessible, widely used in different countries. The risk of thrombotic events, so far very rare, must be balanced against lives saved and hospitalizations avoided.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
