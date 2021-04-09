 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

FM Chung, Indonesia defense chief agree to advance cooperation in joint fighter jet project

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 15:12       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 15:12

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) stands together with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto ahead of their meeting at Seoul's foreign ministry, in this photo provided by Chung's office, on Friday. (Chung's office)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) stands together with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto ahead of their meeting at Seoul's foreign ministry, in this photo provided by Chung's office, on Friday. (Chung's office)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday and agreed to work together to move substantial cooperation between the two countries forward, including an ongoing joint fighter jet development project, the ministry said.

The meeting took place as Prabowo was in South Korea to attend the rollout ceremony of a prototype of South Korea's first indigenous fighter jet, named the KF-X in the South and IF-X in Indonesia.

"The ministers agreed to make joint efforts to continue to advance mutually beneficial, substantial cooperation, such as the joint KF-X/IF-X fighter jet development project, based on the deep trust between South Korea and Indonesia as special strategic partners," the ministry said.

Prabowo held talks with Defense Minister Suh Wook on Thursday.

As part of the joint development deal, Indonesia is supposed to shoulder 20 percent of the total development cost in the 8.8 trillion-won ($7.9 billion) project. But Jakarta stopped making payments after investing 227.2 billion won, with around 600 billion won overdue.

That has sparked speculation that the country may be seeking to quit the business.

In Friday's talks, Chung and Prabowo shared an understanding on the need for a "two-plus-two" dialogue involving the two countries' foreign and defense ministers to further strengthen strategic communication in the diplomatic and security areas, the ministry said.

As a first step, the two sides agreed to a two plus two dialogue at the director-general level, it said.

At the talks, Chung also expressed hope that Indonesia will continue its support for Korea's peace process, and Prabowo, in turn, reaffirmed his country's unwavering backing, the ministry added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114