 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Life&Style

Yeondeunghoe canceled for second year due to pandemic

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 14:33       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 14:33
Laterns are put up on Jogyesa in Seoul on March 23 with the words, “Always with Neighbors” (Yonhap)
Laterns are put up on Jogyesa in Seoul on March 23 with the words, “Always with Neighbors” (Yonhap)

The Joygye Order of Korean Buddhism has canceled Yeondeunghoe -- the annual Lotus Lantern Festival in celebration of Buddha’s birthday -- for the second consecutive year due to concerns over the growing number of COVID-19 infections.

Yeondeunghoe would have taken place on May 15, four days before Buddha’s birthday. The four days leading up to the Buddha’s birthday are celebrated with numerous festivals, the highlight being the lantern parade. In a typical Buddha’s Birthday parade, some 20,000 people holding lanterns walk along Jongno, Seoul, to Jogyesa, the main temple of the Jogye order of Korean Buddhism. The festival was listed as on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list last year, becoming the 21st Korean entry.

Last year, with the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the Buddhist community initially postponed the festival for a month, only to cancel it altogether as the situation did not improve. Last year was the first time in 40 years that the event didn’t take place.

The events and religious activities planned for the festival this year have also been reduced in size or canceled. Temples will hold events individually and events for the public will go online.

However, a traditional lantern exhibition will be set up around Bongeunsa in Seoul and Cheonggyecheon starting May 14. Also, the lighting of a pagoda in celebration of Buddha’s birthday will take place on April 28 at the Seoul Plaza in front of Seoul City Hall with limited attendees, as the Gwanghwamun Square where it usually takes place is under renovation.

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114