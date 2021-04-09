 Back To Top
Business

KT to develop music streaming service in Vietnam

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 11:28       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 11:28

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Friday it has clinched business ties with a Vietnamese cable network to cooperate in developing a music streaming platform in the Southeast Asian country.

Under the memorandum of understanding, KT and Vietnam Television Cable, a subsidiary of state broadcaster Vietnam Television, plan to design a music streaming platform and cooperate in K-pop music distribution and the management of intellectual property.

KT said it plans to provide key technology in developing the service, such as music personalization using artificial intelligence, which is currently used by its media affiliate Genie Music.

Genie Music is South Korea's second-largest music streaming service operator and a major music distributor.

KT added that it will also expand cooperation with the Vietnamese company in the broader media industry, including internet protocol television and over-the-top media services.

The South Korean telecom giant currently operates video streaming service Seezn. (Yonhap)

