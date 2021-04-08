[Today’s K-pop] EXO to release album to mark 9th anniversary





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



EXO is preparing to come out with new album in the first half of this year, according to label SM Entertainment.



The company uploaded an artwork of a cake, with nine candles, to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the band’s debut on Thursday. A piece of the cake is lifted to reveal a universe, and when the candles are blown off, the camera turns to focus on a planet.



Along with it came a teaser snippet, in which the bandmates gave a sneak peek at shooting the music video.



“It’s a space aircraft carrier,” said Chanyeol.



“We’re about to fly off to the space,” Kai told viewers and Baekhyun hinted that a majestic computer graphic works will be added later.



“This is the first album since I completed my military service, and the fact that I can do this together with my bandmates alone makes me so happy,” said Xiumin.



It has been about 1 1/2 years since the band’s last album “Obsession,” its sixth studio album, in which Xiumin and Dio could not participate. Although Chanyeol and Baekhyun will not be able to join the promotion activities, due to military duty, the eight members making it all together will add significance to the new album.



Treasure sweeps across Japanese charts





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Treasure’s first Japanese studio album “The First Step: Treasure Effect” topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and weekly album sales charts.



It already was a chart-topper on Oricon and LINE Music, the largest music site in Japan, putting the boy band on the top of five major tallies in Japan.

At the news that the album ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s weekly chart, “all the members were surprised,” said the band. We wanted to be of strength to those going through hardships and are full of emotions that we were able to convey that feeling, it said.



The rookie band debuted in August last year in Korea and sold over 1 million units with its four-part series “The First Step.” Four of the 12 bandmates are from Japan and have garnered interests there well before official debut.



Its first Japanese LP consists of 13 tracks, Japanese version of 12 songs from its Korean album and “Beautiful,” from the original soundtrack of Japanese animation “Black Clover.”



Seventeen’s The8 to unveil solo digital single





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



The8 of Seventeen will be releasing his third solo digital single in the coming week, confirmed agency Pledis Entertainment.



With a teaser photo showing the performer leaning against a convertible with his head down, came out that it will be titled “Side By Side” and will come out on April 13. It has been about a year since he put out Chinese single “Falling Down” and the new single will be available in both Korean and Chinese.



Meanwhile, the band is rolling out its third Japanese single “Hitorijyanai” on April 21 and host an online fan meet event as well as a talk show for Japanese fans on April 27. The video of the band’s recent performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show became the most-viewed among those posted on the show’s official YouTube channel.



BAE173 returns more mature





(Credit: PocketDol Studio)