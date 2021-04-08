 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

GS to ramp up ESG efforts with green biotech startups

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 18:54       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 18:54
GS Holdings CEO Hong Soon-ky (center) poses with CEOs of startups that are part of the GS Challenge at Thursday’s launch event. (GS)
GS Holdings CEO Hong Soon-ky (center) poses with CEOs of startups that are part of the GS Challenge at Thursday’s launch event. (GS)
GS Group kicked off a mentoring camp with biotech startups on Thursday as part of environmental, social and governance efforts, with plans to pursue eco-friendly business projects together.

A total of six startups have been chosen to be part of the camp dubbed the GS Challenge based on their business potential after 85 startups in the biotech field applied for the acceleration program. The South Korean conglomerate known for its energy and retail businesses said it will provide mentoring on technology and the bio industry for the participants.

Some of the potential biotech business models include eco-friendly pesticides for aerial application, meat substitutes made of mushroom mycelium and insect-based food waste recycling.

The company said the projects will be supported through collaborations with GS Group’s subsidiaries in using the research infrastructure and production lines.

The program is designed to provide support to the startups through late August this year, after which they will then pitch their business plans to investors at home and abroad as well as GS Group officials, the company said.

GS Holdings CEO Hong Soon-ky on Thursday said GS will continue its win-win approach with startups and venture capital firms by pursuing “open innovation.”

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114