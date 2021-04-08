 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SKT to support vaccination monitoring with AI

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 15:33
KDCA official Na Seong-woong (left) and SKT AI service head Lee Hyun-ah hold an MOU certificate at the KDCA headquarters in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (SK Telecom)
KDCA official Na Seong-woong (left) and SKT AI service head Lee Hyun-ah hold an MOU certificate at the KDCA headquarters in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. (SK Telecom)


SK Telecom, South Korea’s top telecom company, is utilizing its artificial intelligence technology to support the country’s health authority in monitoring recipients after COVID-19 vaccination, it said Thursday.

Dubbed NUGU Vaccine Carecall, SKT’s NUGU AI platform will provide guidance to those subject to vaccination through calls, and monitor any abnormal signs after shots are administered.

The telecom company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday.

Under the MOU, medical institutions will register their lists of recipients on the NUGU Vaccine Carecall website. The system will make calls to the listed people to guide them on what they need to be aware of before getting their shots.

The AI call system will also check for post-vaccination symptoms in recipients and notify medical staff if necessary.

No additional devices or apps are needed, SKT said.

“The introduction of the AI call will help reduce the burden on the staff at medical centers,” the company said.

As of early this month, medical workers had to make a total of 1.3 million calls to keep track of around 120,000 recipients.

SKT and KDCA plan to complete the system and start providing it in the third quarter.

“SKT will continue discovering ways to contribute to creating value for society with AI technologies,” said Lee Hyun-ah, head of AI&CO at SKT.

KDCA Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong said, “We expect the latest MOU to help senior citizens be easily informed of information related to vaccinations.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114