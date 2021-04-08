Hotels fight against COVID-19 with unique staycation packages

The Family Suite of Jeju Shinhwa World is offered for a one-month stay package. (Jeju Shinhwa World)

With COVID-19 practically barring international travel, many hotels have turned toward the growing population of Koreans looking for a staycation.



The hotel industry faced unprecedented financial losses last year with the spread of the pandemic.



According to a Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism report in 2019, foreigners accounted for 46.3 percent of hotel guests in August 2019. With the absence of foreign travelers, many hotels reported financial losses last year, including Lotte Hotel which reported 497.6 billion won ($445.4 million) in losses and Hotel Shilla which reported losses of 185.2 billion won. Hotels such as Sheraton Seoul Palace Gangnam and Le Meridien Seoul went out of business and were sold, while union workers at Millennium Seoul Hilton protested, alleging that the hotel had been put on the market.



The few hotels that have managed to thrive were mostly luxury hotels on Jeju Island, which rose as a honeymoon and travel destination as international travel came to a standstill.



For example, revenue for the five-star The Shilla Jeju in the fourth quarter of 2020 reached 20.6 billion won, a 14.4 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year. Reservations for four- and five-star hotels on Jeju Island in January and February also rose 62.8 percent compared to previous year. On the other hand, lower-tier hotels on Jeju Island that relied on tourists traveling in large groups and school trips are not faring as well.



For hotels in Seoul and other major cities, attracting locals looking for a relaxing weekend staycation outside the confines of their home has been key.



Even before COVID-19, going for a staycation was already becoming a cultural phenomenon in South Korea. Koreans especially looked toward luxury hotels with pools, fitness centers and high-end restaurants, resulting in five-star hotels recording the highest percentage of rooms sold at 84.8 percent before COVID-19.



While customers targeted for staycations have traditionally been couples and friends, especially women in their 20s and 30s, hotels have been releasing diverse staycation packages targeting different customers as the pandemic situation continues.





A kid’s tent is offered at Westin Chosun Seoul (Westin Chosun Seoul)

A baby kit offered at JW Marriott Hotel for expecting mothers. (JW Marriott Hotel)