Poster for 2021 Hanbok Culture Week (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Craft & Design Foundation announced on Thursday that 2021 Hanbok Culture Week kicks off Friday and will run until April 18.
Established in 2018, the event has been held annually in the third week of October to promote the beauty of Korean traditional costume. This year it will be held twice, once in spring and once in autumn, according to the Korea Craft & Design Foundation.
“2021 Hanbok Culture Week is prepared as a safe event that people can enjoy while complying with the quarantine rules,” Culture Minister Hwang Hee said in a statement. “We wish that people can enjoy the beauty of hanbok with family, friends, and lovers.”
During Hanbok Culture Week, three CGV branches in Seoul -- CGV Myeong-dong, CGV Myeong-dong Station Cine Library and CGV Piccadilly1958 -- will open special hanbok-themed theaters. The first 1,000 moviegoers wearing hanbok there can watch Korean movies for free.
During a baseball game between the LG Twins and the SSG Landers at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on Sunday, K-pop singers JooE and Hyebin of the girl band Momoland will throw the ceremonial first pitch while wearing hanbok that they co-created with local hanbok brand Hyeon.
From Tuesday to April 25, an exhibition titled “Kpop X Hanbok” will be held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. In this exhibition, 25 sets of Korean traditional attire created by seven local designers and worn during past performances by eight K-pop acts -- including BTS, Oh My Girl and Zico -- will be on display.
Only 50 people are allowed to enjoy the exhibition per hour and more details will be announced later on the 2021 Hanbok Culture Week website, hanbokweek.com.
The organizer added that hands-on workshops and daylong classes are also on offer at local hanbok studios in Korea. More details can be found on the 2021 Hanbok Culture Week website.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)