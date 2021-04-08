 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Online food delivery transactions hit over W20tr in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 13:22       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 13:22

Motorcycles operated by food delivery app Baedal Minjok are parked outside a delivery center in Seoul in this file photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)
Motorcycles operated by food delivery app Baedal Minjok are parked outside a delivery center in Seoul in this file photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)
Transactions on online food delivery apps in South Korea last year soared to over 20 trillion won ($17.9 billion), data showed Thursday, as stay-at-home practices amid the pandemic propelled demand for online services.

Total transactions on food delivery apps, such as Baedal Minjok, stood at 20.1 trillion won last year, up 43.5 percent from the previous year, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The latest data from the ministry's survey on the broader online-to-offline industry comes as the COVID-19 pandemic limits in-person contact and accelerates the use of digital services.

Total transactions last year on online-to-offline service apps, which include hotel reservation to housekeeping services, reached 126 trillion won, up 29.6 percent from the previous year.

Total sales from companies that operate such services are estimated at 3.5 trillion won last year, up 18.3 percent from the previous year, while the total number of online-to-offline service workers stood at 580,000, up 8.1 percent over the same period.

The ministry added that a total of 678 companies in South Korea operated online-to-offline services last year, compared with 555 in 2019. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114