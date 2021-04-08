 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 09:01

Nobody
(US)
Opened April 7
Comedy
Directed by Ilya Naishuller

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) is a seemingly ordinary man. Hutch does his best both at work and home, but he and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) have not been intimate in years, and his son Blake has no respect for him as a father. One night, a man and woman break into his house. Instead of stopping the burglars, Hutch lets them get away, worsening his relationship with his family.



Book of Fish
(Korea)
Opened March 31
Drama
Directed by Lee Joon-ik

Jeong Yak-jeon (Seol Gyeong-gu), a leading scholar from the late Joseon era, is sent into exile for accepting Christianity and other Western ideas. He arrives on Heuksando, a remote island off the coast of South Jeolla Province, and meets a young fisherman named Chang-dae (Byun Yo-han). With some help from Chang-dae, Jeong starts writing a book about animals and plants living in the ocean.



Godzilla vs. Kong
(US)
Opened March 25
Action
Directed by Adam Wingard

Godzilla and Kong are the last known active titans on Earth’s surface. One day, Godzilla suddenly attacks secret lab Apex Cybernetics. To avoid further disruption and protect mankind, Kong and his protectors undertake a dangerous journey to find the energy source of Hollow Earth. However, they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla.



Minari
(US)
Opened March 3
Drama
Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

A South Korean immigrant family of four -- dad Jacob (Steven Yeun), mom Monica (Han Ye-ri), son David (Alan S. Kim) and daughter Anne (Noel Kate Cho) -- gets a fresh start in rural Arkansas in pursuit of the American dream. One day, Monica’s mother Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung) comes to America to live with the family and take care of the two kids while Jacob and Monica are out at work.

