[Eye Plus] Train station-turned music complex: Music Village 1939

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Apr 10, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 10, 2021 - 16:01
Music Village 1939 is a music complex built on 38,000 square meters of land where the former Gapyeong station was located, connecting Seoul and the small town of Gapyeong in Gyeonggi Province. 


The complex, which is designed to host musical and other cultural performances, is also widely known for hosting the country’s biggest annual jazz festival, Jarasum International Jazz Festival.



The complex comprises of several buildings that house concert halls, a cinema, guest residences, educational facilities and practice rooms for visiting musicians. 


M-station, the main building of the complex, also incorporates a music studio designed by acoustics innovator Sam Toyoshima, the Japanese designer responsible for the acoustics of the Abbey Road, Metropolis and Olympic studios. 

Also eye-catching is M-station building‘s media facade which shows video footages of concerts from the previous editions of Jarasum International Jazz Festival.


Standing outside the building is a sculpture depicting a contrabass representing the theme of Music Village 1939.

The municipal government of Gapyeong said it would continue to hold a variety of musical events to help the music community and citizens combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Written by Shim Woo-hyun 
Photos by Park Hyun-koo
