Business

KT Sat to expand satellite telecommunications services in Indonesia

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 10:37       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 10:37

This undated image, provided by KT Corp., shows its logo. (KT Corp.)
KT Sat Co., a satellite service arm of South Korean telecom giant KT Corp., said Thursday it has won an order to establish a high-speed satellite telecommunications network in Indonesia's Papua province.

The company said it will take part in the Indonesian government-led project to offer telecommunications services for 3.4 million Indonesians and up to 1,300 schools and public facilities in the province by partnering with local satellite internet service provider DTP.

A KT Sat official said that it will utilize its Koreasat 7 for the project, which has already been offering services in Indonesia since its launch in 2017.

Indonesia aims to offer universal telecommunications services across the country using satellite telecommunications as cable infrastructure installation poses challenges for the island country, according to KT Sat.

The company currently offers telecommunications and broadcast services using satellites in 10 countries, including Malaysia and Mongolia. (Yonhap)

