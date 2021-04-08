 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 09:35       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 09:35
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors attempted to cash in recent gains amid a lack of events.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.63 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,127.78 points in the first 18 minutes of trading.

The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start as the Federal Reserve reiterated its stance that it would continue the existing support despite positive economic signals.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 0.82 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.87 percent, while internet portal operator Naver added 0.52 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.86 percent.

Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 0.78 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,120.35 won against the US dollar, down 4.05 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
