[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea



Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival



This year, the 42nd Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held online, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Every spring, the sea around Jindo opens up, exposing a 2.8-kilometer-long stretch of sand that connects two islands in the area. The gravitational phenomenon draws numerous visitors to the small island in South Jeolla Province.



The annual festival was canceled last year due to the virus pandemic. This year, it will be held online with the sea road opening livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook. Festival organizers will also sell Jindo local specialties online.









Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival



The 25th Jeonju Hanji Culture Festival is set to open May 5.



Every year, the city of Jeonju holds a hanji festival, celebrating the legacy of traditional handmade paper.



In concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 edition of the festival will be held both offline and online for a month.



The online part of the festival will feature lectures, contests, hands-on activities related to hanji, spanning over three weeks. In early June, the festival will wrap up with an offline hanji fashion show, featuring costumes made with mulberry paper.









Hwadam Botanic Garden



Hwadam Botanic Garden has opened its doors for the 2021 season. The eco-friendly arboretum located at Konjiam Resort in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, about an hour’s drive from central Seoul, is spread across 65,265 square meters, featuring 17 gardens with different themes.



This year, the park will receive visitors who first make reservations online to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.



Hwadam Botanic Garden will remain open until late November. Admission costs 10,000 won per adult.









Hadong Tea Festival



The 24th Hadong Tea Festival will be held online from May 15 to 23.



The organizers of the festival discussed canceling the annual event due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they decided to hold the festival to promote the 2022 Handong World Tea Expo.



To prevent the spread of the virus, this year‘s festival will mainly feature contactless online programs with limited offline activities held across Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province.



To help tea plantations which experienced difficulties with the festival’s cancellation last year, this year‘s festival will feature Hadong tea leaves in several e-commerce events in a bid to introduce the tea vendors to a new retail market.









Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival



The Yeongam Wangin Culture Festival will be held online until April 16.



The festival celebrates the legendary scholar Wang In from the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC-668). As an envoy to Japan, it is said that Wang introduced the Chinese writing system to the Japanese.



Online lectures, quizzes and trot music shows will take place as part of the festival.



Head to the website at wanginfesta.com for more information.