Early spring heralds ‘gaeddong-ssuk’

When spring arrives in Korea, it’s the perfect time to make fragrant soups and rice cakes with young Artemisia princeps also known as mugwort or “ssuk” in Korean.



For Bittelock Agricultural Corporation CEO Choi Yoon-hee, however, early spring holds greater significance for a different species of mugwort called “gaeddong-ssuk.”



Also known as sweet wormwood, or Artemisia annua, gaeddong-ssuk has a long history that dates back over 300 years as a medicinal herb in Korea and China for treating ailments like fevers and inflammation.



According to the “Donguibogam: Principles and Practice of Eastern Medicine,” a text compiled in Korea in 1613, Artemisia annua is recommended for relieving symptoms of fever.



More recently, sweet wormwood has come to the forefront as the source of an extract called artemisinin, which is used to treat malaria, and in 2008 artemisinin was used by University of Washington researchers to create a compound that was tested on human leukemia cells as a potential cancer treatment.



According to media reports on the university’s study, researchers honed in on artemisinin because the extract kills around 100 cancer cells for every healthy cell.





Choi was drawn to sweet wormwood upon learning about its medicinal properties through the press.



“I read and studied dissertations and clinical tests on ‘gaeddong-ssuk,’” Choi, 42, said in an email interview.



Choi developed a personal interest in the medicinal herb because her parents were struggling with diabetes and gastrointestinal issues.



“One of the well-known components of mugwort is eupatilin,” Choi said. “Eupatilin aids digestion and protects the stomach lining.”



Indeed, eupatilin is the main active ingredient of a drug called Stillen in Korea that is used to treat gastritis and peptic ulcers and is present in mugwort like Artemisia asiatica and Artemisia annua.



After studying Artemisia annua, Choi grew her own gaeddong-ssuk and made them into pills, tea and extract for her parents.



“My father took the pills and (his condition) improved,” Choi said, adding that her mother also showed improvement after drinking the tea and extract for about five months.





Every year, when early spring arrives, the young, tender Artemisia annua populating Choi’s farm in Gochang County, North Jeolla Province are ready to be hand-picked. (Photo credit: Yakcho-Anak)

So began an ambitious enterprise.



Choi recollected how difficult it was in the beginning.



“There was a time when I would be out in the farm, past midnight, watering the plants that wouldn’t grow,” Choi said.



Now, some seven years later, one can find her teas, which she sells under the brand Yakcho-Anak, at Gangnam department stores and online on Naver.





Bittelock Agricultural Corporation CEO Choi Yoon-hee (right) receives a prize at the 2014 Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo for Yakcho-Anak. (Photo credit: Yakcho-Anak)

Choi’s tea also received a prize at the 2014 Jeonju International Fermented Food Expo and a gold prize at the 2014 Korea International Women’s Invention Exposition.



Choi has come a long way from when she traded in her job at an architectural and interior design firm to pursue a new career in farming in 2011.



After leaving her job, Choi took a two-month course on farming with the ambition of launching a kimchi business. Instead, she found herself growing sweet wormwood on a farm in Gochang County, North Jeolla Province in 2013.





