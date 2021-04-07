KOFIA chief, Vietnamese ambassador discuss cooperation

The Korea Financial Investment Association Chairman Na Jae-chul (right) and Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung pose together at meeting held at the organization’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, Wednesday. (KOFIA)
The chief of the Korea Financial Investment Association (KOFIA) and the Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea on Wednesday discussed ways to expand investments and bolster financial cooperation between the two nations, amid a growing number of Korean companies entering the Southeast Asian country. Currently, six local brokerages and 10 asset management companies are operating subsidiaries and offices in Vietnam.
KOFIA Chairman Na Jae-chul said that the organization hopes to strengthen cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Vietnam’s State Securities Commission.
“We’ll further discuss ways to revise regulations on the local firms’ listings on the Vietnamese stock market and the investment companies’ business expansion in the Southeast Asian nation,” he said.
According to global credit rating agencies’ analysis, the Vietnamese economy has been less impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s economic growth this year is projected to mark 8.6 percent, the KOFIA officials said, citing the report.
“Since Korea has been our No. 1 investor and we’ve been Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s No. 4 trading partner, we have great expectations of Korean investment industry’s interactions for our capital market’s developments,“ said Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung.
KOFIA represents about 460 local brokerages and asset management firms in South Korea.
