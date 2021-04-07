Elections plagued with tons of unrecyclable plastic waste

Concerns over the environmental impact of elections are once again rising in the wake Wednesday’s by-elections, with rival election campaigns producing tons of trash, only a fraction of which is recycled.
Environmentalists are seeking legislative changes to prevent the use of nonrecyclable banners and placards as voters flock to online channels when making their political choices. The move could help the country be more eco-friendly and provide candidates a fair chance to appeal to voters.
Local activist group Korea Zero Waste Movement Network calculates the country will be left with more than 16,000 banners when the mayoral by-elections end, on the basis of 10 candidates running for the Seoul mayoral seat and five candidates for the mayoral seat in Busan.
In Seoul, the candidates together will install 12,720 banners throughout the city, and in Busan, the number would reach 3,492.
The projection is based on the National Election Commission’s rule that allows each candidate to install two banners in a voting district and one additional banner starting a day after the election closes. This means each candidate is allowed to install three banners each per voting district.
Considering that 12 candidates announced bids for the Seoul mayoral seat and six registered to run for the seat in Busan, the number of installed banners is likely to be greater than what the Korea Zero Waste Movement Network had projected.
“On top of spoiling the view, these advertisement banners installed every election made with plastic do not decay well when buried and release toxic materials into the air when burned,” the activist group said in a statement last month.
“Despite that, most of these banners are buried or burned after use, and using these banners creates trash, wastes our resources and releases carbon dioxide.”
The banners are made of polyvinyl chloride and other synthetic fibers, which are generally not recyclable and do not break down easily. Eco-minded groups have called out using such banners as a setback for environmental goals, but the problem has largely been ignored when it comes to campaigning.
According to the Ministry of Environment, 1,700 tons of campaign banners were used for last year’s parliamentary elections, of which only 24 percent was recycled. The amount of banners used for the 2018 local elections reached 9,220 tons, but only 33.6 percent of them were recycled.
The country spent 2.7 billion won ($2.42 million) in managing the unrecycled plastic waste for the 2018 elections and 500 million won to dispose of used banners during last year’s parliamentary elections.
In face of such ignored use of plastic waste for the sake of elections, eco-minded experts ask the country to introduce legislative revisions that would prevent candidates from using plastic banners altogether. They stress that interest is not so great on what’s written on the banners anyway.
“The trend has changed in a way that people look at articles and campaign promises online rather than merely standing in front of these banners,” said Hong Su-yeol, head of Resource Recycle Consulting, who believes election campaigns should be more directed toward online channels.
“These banners don’t do much even though political parties want to believe they are effective in drawing attention to their candidates. This inefficiency only comes back as nonrecyclable waste in our hands.”
Yet candidates and their political parties cannot easily give up on using the banners, as they would not let competitors appeal to voters while they do not – whatever the reason may be.
All but one candidate running for the Seoul and Busan mayoral seats installed plastic banners in their districts. Son Sang-woo, a Busan mayor candidate representing the youth-oriented Mirae Party, did not install plastic banners in the city as part of his campaign bid.
The candidate said he opted to not use plastic banners as he wanted to exercise the zero waste movement himself as a mayoral candidate and reduce the amount of post-election waste as much as possible.
“Election campaigns can be practiced without using single-use pamphlets or plastic banners,” Son said in an interview with economic newspaper Money Today earlier this month.
“I have been attaching my name and my number on my vest as a campaign outfit to continue using the vest after the election.”
Some environmental activists ask for changes to the Public Official Election Act to have the National Election Commission send out text messages or emails to eligible voters on campaign promises of all candidates.
The move will also help candidates from all backgrounds be granted a fair and equal approach to voters, as the financial burden of installing banners for their campaigns can be lifted.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
