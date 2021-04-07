NK Kim urges party cell leaders to be proactive and responsible

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stressed the importance of “party cells” -- the grassroots group of the ruling Workers Party -- and urged them to work in a more proactive and responsible way for policy goals set forth at the earlier party congress, the state media reported Wednesday.
Kim delivered an opening address Tuesday at a conference of the party cell secretaries, who is the leader of the party’s most elementary unit of five to 30 members, according to the Korea Central News Agency.
“Cell secretaries are hard-core members of our Party and standard bearers in implementing Party policy,” Kim was quoted as saying according to the KCNA. “The Party Central Committee expects that you will work in a more proactive and responsible way to strengthen the Party cells.”
Kim stressed that the implementation of the decisions made at the party congress in January and advancement of the country’s socialist cause all depends on the role played by the cells.
At the meeting Jo Yong-won, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers Party and believed to be Kim’s closest confidants, criticized mistakes of the party cells, which included “stopped short of intensively struggling” against anti-socialist and non-socialist practices.
“He continued that the Party cells should be the first movers in actively sweeping away anti- and non-socialist practices and launch an intensive drive for establishing moral discipline,” Jo said.
About 10,000 people attended the conference, including party cell secretaries in various sectors, mainly “exemplary ones” working at production sites, senior provincial party officials and chief secretaries of the party committee of cities, according to the KCNA.
The gathering comes as North Korea is putting all-out efforts to achieve economic development goals and policy direction put forth during the eighth party congress in January. Kim, admitting the previous economic plan has failed, unveiled a new plan for the next five years, one stressing “self-reliance” and “self-sufficiency.”
The cell conference marks the third of its kind since Kim took power in 2011. The first one happened in January 2013, followed by the next meeting in December 2017.
By Ahn Sung-mi
)