S. Korea investigating new bird flu case

Officials cull chickens at a poultry farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo taken March 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

South Korea's agricultural ministry said Wednesday it is investigating a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu case amid the country's prolonged battle against the animal disease.



The latest suspected case was reported at a duck farm in Jangheung, 394 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. If confirmed, it will mark the first case since late March.



Since November last year, South Korea has reported 108 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza traced to poultry farms.



The number of cases found from wild birds came to 234 since October.



The ministry said while the number of new cases from poultry farms has flattened recently as migratory birds returned to their northern habitats, farmers should still remain vigilant until they fully move out of the country. (Yonhap)