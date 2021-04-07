1 Marine tests positive for new coronavirus

People stand in line to receive coronavirus tests at a makeshift clinic in front of Seoul Station on Wednesday. South Korea reported the most new coronavirus cases since mid-February the same day as sporadic cluster infections continued to pile up across the country, raising concerns that the country may again grapple with another wave of the pandemic. (Yonhap)

A Marine based in the southeastern port city of Pohang tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



He was confirmed to have been infected after undertaking a COVID-19 test to exit quarantine, as he came into close contact with a civilian who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.



The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 668.



The authorities are carrying out virus tests for members of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, after the agency reported three cases in a week.



"Tests are under way, and no additional patients have been reported up until now," a ministry official said.



Nationwide, South Korea reported 668 more COVID-19 cases, including 653 local infections, raising the total caseload to 106,898, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. It is the highest figure in nearly three months. (Yonhap)



