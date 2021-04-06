Jeonju film fest looks at pandemic, female directors

Jeonju Mayor Kim Seung-su speaks during a press conference ahead of the Jeonju International Film Festival at the Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Tuesday. (Yonhap)



JEONJU, North Jeolla Province -- The pandemic and female directors are the focus of this year’s Jeonju International Film Festival, which announced its lineup at a press conference at the Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema on Tuesday.



Under the slogan “Film Goes On,” the 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival will be a hybrid event screening 186 movies -- 116 features and 70 shorts -- from 48 countries. A total of 45 films are competing in the international competition, the Korean competition and the competition for Korean shorts. Ten films from Asia are competing for the NETPAC Award. There will be 68 world premieres and eight international premieres.



“Last year’s festival was influenced severely by COVID-19. This year, we will provide administrative support so that the festival can be creative while complying with the social distancing guidelines,” Jeonju Mayor Kim Seung-su, who is also the director of the Jeonju International Film Festival organizing committee, said during the press conference.





A press conference is held ahead of the Jeonju International Film Festival at the Jeonju Digital Independent Cinema in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, Tuesday. (JIFF)