Korea confident of fighter deal hanging in balance

KF-X fighter jet. (Korea Aerospace Industries)

Indonesia is defaulting on a deal with South Korea to build fighter jets, sitting on its contribution to the project worth at least 8 trillion won ($7.1 billion), but Seoul is confident that it could manage the undertaking without the Southeast Asian country.



The KF-X program, in which Korea holds 80 percent of shares while Indonesia seeks 20 percent and technology know-how, is set to reveal its prototype jet Friday -- but Indonesia has so far paid just $22 million, about 13 percent of what it is owed.



Indonesia has reportedly asked Korea to halve its burden or approve a loan, and help build local production lines, though the Korean government denies it has received such a request.



The Indonesian defense minister, who will attend the unveiling ceremony in Korea, is expected to address the dispute with his Korean counterpart. Indonesia has not elaborated on the cutback. The local economy, now reeling from COVID-19 fallout, is reportedly among the reasons.



“There is nothing yet, no material change to the contract between the two countries. We’re still looking into what we can do about it,” a senior Seoul official said.



The director general in charge of the program at the arms procurement agency was clearer on Indonesia’s potential pullout.



