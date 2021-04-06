KCGS downgrades ESG scores of Samsung, SKT, and LGD

This file photo, taken on Jan. 18, 2021, shows the corporate signage of Samsung Electronics Co. at its office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Korea Corporate Governance Service, a nonprofit organization that offers evaluations on environmental, social, and governance factors for companies, said on Tuesday it has downgraded the ESG ratings of nine companies, including Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom, and LG Display.
Samsung was given an overall rating of B+, down from the previous score of A. The company scored a B in the governance category after Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong received a 30-month jail sentence for bribery and embezzlement in January.
Telecom giant SK Telecom was downgraded from an A+ to A for violating fair trade practices by giving support only to its affiliates in an unfair manner.
A leak of toxic chemicals at display maker LG Display’s plant in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, in January that injured seven workers led to the downgrading of the display maker, KCGS explained.
The nine were among a total of 18 Korean firms that saw their ratings drop by a notch in at least one of the three ESG categories.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
