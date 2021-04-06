 Back To Top
Business

S. Korea's wearable device market grows over 50% in 2020: data

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 10:52       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 10:52
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Jan. 15, 2021, shows the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
This image provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Jan. 15, 2021, shows the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
South Korea's wearable device market grew more than 50 percent last year, industry data showed Tuesday, due to rising demand for IT products amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend. 

Domestic shipments of wearable products, including smartwatches, wireless earphones and electronic wristbands, totaled 12.76 million units in 2020, up 50.7 percent from a year ago, according to the data from market researcher IDC Korea.

Wireless earphones accounted for 74 percent of the market with 9.39 million units last year, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier.

"With rising trends of online learning and work-from-home amid the pandemic, earphones became the essential item," IDC Korea said. "The market also grew with the expanded lineup of smartphones without a headphone jack."

Wristband shipments grew 53.3 percent on-year to 1.76 million units last year, making up 13.8 percent of the market, while smartwatch shipments soared 60 percent on-year to 1.6 million units to represent 12.6 percent of the wearable devices sold in South Korea, the data showed. (Yonhap)

