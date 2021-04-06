[News Focus] Korea ranks No. 24 of 31 OECD members in 2020 employment

The interior of the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris (OECD)



SEJONG -- South Korea’s employment rate had been outstripped by those of most members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.



And despite its relatively successful handling of the pandemic, Korea’s ranking made little progress in 2020.



Korea recorded a 65.9 percent employment rate for people aged 15-64 last year.



In a comparison by the French-based organization of 31 of its members, Korea ranked 24th. The OECD has yet to publicize the 2020 data for six of its 37 members -- Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Mexico and the UK.



Korea lags far behind its Asia-Pacific neighbors, such as Japan, which was third among the 31 members with a 77.3 percent employment rate. New Zealand was fourth, with 76.8 percent, and Australia ninth, with 72.7 percent.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)