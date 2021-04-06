LG Electronics partners KT to develop cross-platform AI services

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows a researcher from the company checking a smart mirror to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services from KT Corp. at LG's smart home in Seongnam, south of Seoul.(LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to develop cross-platform artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services with KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, to expand use of its human-like algorithm.



LG and KT plan to commercialize services that support AI platforms from both companies after developing a joint interface. The two companies recently verified compatibility between LG's ThinQ and KT's GiGA Genie AI platforms.



The South Korean tech giant tested its smart mirror to find out whether its smart home solutions can work with KT's AI platform that provides radio, music and other digital services.



LG, one of the world's largest home appliance makers, said it expects the company's smart mirror to be a hub of AI services at home but will expand usability in other consumer electronics products in cooperation with KT.



Their collaboration is the latest achievement from AI One Team, a local industry-academic AI research group whose members include Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, LG Uplus Corp., Dongwon Group and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.



LG has been trying to expand the ecosystem of its AI platform in recent years, emphasizing the strategies of open platforms, open partnership and open connectivity. (Yonhap)