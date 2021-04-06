 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

LG Electronics partners KT to develop cross-platform AI services

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 09:18       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 09:18
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows a researcher from the company checking a smart mirror to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services from KT Corp. at LG's smart home in Seongnam, south of Seoul.(LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows a researcher from the company checking a smart mirror to use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services from KT Corp. at LG's smart home in Seongnam, south of Seoul.(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it plans to develop cross-platform artificial intelligence (AI)-powered services with KT Corp., South Korea's major telecom operator, to expand use of its human-like algorithm.

LG and KT plan to commercialize services that support AI platforms from both companies after developing a joint interface. The two companies recently verified compatibility between LG's ThinQ and KT's GiGA Genie AI platforms.

The South Korean tech giant tested its smart mirror to find out whether its smart home solutions can work with KT's AI platform that provides radio, music and other digital services.

LG, one of the world's largest home appliance makers, said it expects the company's smart mirror to be a hub of AI services at home but will expand usability in other consumer electronics products in cooperation with KT.

Their collaboration is the latest achievement from AI One Team, a local industry-academic AI research group whose members include Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, LG Uplus Corp., Dongwon Group and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

LG has been trying to expand the ecosystem of its AI platform in recent years, emphasizing the strategies of open platforms, open partnership and open connectivity. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114