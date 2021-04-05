 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Life&Style

Local artists sell artwork at Lotte Department Store in Gangnam

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Apr 5, 2021 - 14:53       Updated : Apr 5, 2021 - 14:59
Korean artist Hwang Hee-ji‘s acrylic artworks are on display at Lotte Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul.(SFAC)
Korean artist Hwang Hee-ji‘s acrylic artworks are on display at Lotte Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul.(SFAC)

Works of art are among the items that can now be bought at a department store.

Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture said it has opened “S-store” on the fourth floor of Lotte Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, Friday.

A total of 63 artworks by 26 artists are on display at the store. The price of the art pieces ranges from 10,000 won to 1 million won, according to SFAC.

The store is part of the SFAC and Lotte Department Store Gangnam’s project to jointly create a structure that can benefit both the retail giant and local artists hit by the pandemic.

“The S-store gives artists, who have only been focusing on creating artworks, an opportunity to sell their works, and also provide a place for citizens to find high-quality artworks at a reasonable price,” SFAC President Kim Jong-whee said in a statement.

Before opening the store, SFAC reviewed artworks of more than 260 artists who participated in its Artist-in-Residence Program at Seoul Art Space Sindang over the last 12 years.

The retail giant said it keep the distribution fee to minimum to ensure maximum profit for the artists.

The store will open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. More details about the store can be found on the SFAC’s website www.sfac.or.kr.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114