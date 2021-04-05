Local artists sell artwork at Lotte Department Store in Gangnam

Korean artist Hwang Hee-ji‘s acrylic artworks are on display at Lotte Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul.(SFAC)
Works of art are among the items that can now be bought at a department store.
Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture said it has opened “S-store” on the fourth floor of Lotte Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, Friday.
A total of 63 artworks by 26 artists are on display at the store. The price of the art pieces ranges from 10,000 won to 1 million won, according to SFAC.
The store is part of the SFAC and Lotte Department Store Gangnam’s project to jointly create a structure that can benefit both the retail giant and local artists hit by the pandemic.
“The S-store gives artists, who have only been focusing on creating artworks, an opportunity to sell their works, and also provide a place for citizens to find high-quality artworks at a reasonable price,” SFAC President Kim Jong-whee said in a statement.
Before opening the store, SFAC reviewed artworks of more than 260 artists who participated in its Artist-in-Residence Program at Seoul Art Space Sindang over the last 12 years.
The retail giant said it keep the distribution fee to minimum to ensure maximum profit for the artists.
The store will open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. More details about the store can be found on the SFAC’s website www.sfac.or.kr.
