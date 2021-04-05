Contentious US missile shield back in limelight

Delays in building a US base in South Korea to host the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system have been a fact of life for the past four years. But the two allies may soon find themselves at odds as Washington demands better living conditions for its personnel handling the THAAD system.
In April 2017, South Korea brought in a US missile defense system to counter mounting threats from North Korea. But the living accommodations for the soldiers who live at the site remain inadequate, and South Korea has dragged its feet on approving a permanent base because of pressure from China and local protesters.
China responded to the THAAD system with economic retaliation, saying its powerful radar could be used to spy on the Chinese mainland, while residents of nearby villages in South Korea say the radar poses health risks. South Korea is putting off an environmental assessment.
Recently Seoul was asked to do something about the situation, which Washington called “unacceptable.” Personnel handling the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system are living on the edge because local villagers are blocking the road so no construction can take place, according to a local news outlet, the Chosun Ilbo.
The paper said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had expressed discontent with the situation during his trip to Seoul the previous month. The villagers are blocking the only road leading up to the battery site, the report said, and the US military has to send helicopters to deliver what the makeshift base needs.
“I’m not going to confirm anything. But we’re in consultations with the US and the villagers,” said Boo Seung-chan, spokesperson for Seoul’s Defense Ministry.
Villagers who live in Seongju County, North Gyeongsang Province, which houses the THAAD system, have demanded that the military remove the system altogether, refusing to acknowledge an informal government review on its radar that showed low levels of risk to public health.
Meanwhile, the government has yet to start working on a formal study, a more comprehensive review that would take at least a year. President Moon Jae-in, who ordered the study in July 2017, leaves office in May 2022.
“Moon’s running out of time; a working missile base will not happen on his watch. But what Austin asked for -- giving the personnel basic necessities like hot water, quality food and a decent place to sleep -- could be done,” said Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense and Security Forum.
The villagers could let the military in, as they have on a few occasions to permit the delivery of food and necessities, and China would not pursue economic retaliation right away because doing so would not be a strategic move at a time when Beijing needs Seoul on its side more than ever, Shin said.
On Saturday, the South Korean and Chinese foreign ministers met and agreed to resume senior-level security talks involving the two sides’ foreign and defense ministers. China is seen as attempting to reel South Korea in, while Washington is seeking to strengthen its three-way alliance with Seoul and Tokyo to push back against Beijing.
Shin said the Moon government, which needs help from the new US administration for a last-minute breakthrough in the frayed inter-Korean ties, will respond to Austin’s request even if that involves forcibly disbanding the villagers blocking the base, something Moon has so far avoided doing.
“The villagers no longer have a leg to stand on. There is no lethal radar but there is a growing North Korean threat,” Shin said. North Korea tested new ballistic missiles two weeks ago. Military experts said North Koreans had revealed improved weapons that could neutralize South Korea’s missile defense systems.
By Choi Si-young
