Samsung adopts new ERP system for efficient operation

This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. shows the logo of its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, N-ERP. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday said the company adopted a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to enhance efficiency and productivity in its global operations.



The South Korean tech giant said the system, which the company developed over the last 30 months, has been first used by its offices in China and Southeast Asian countries. Samsung said the new ERP system, called N-ERP, will be used by all of its overseas branches by January 2022.



The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker said its N-ERP brings the latest solutions in massive data processing, artificial intelligence and optical character recognition.



The latest platform will provide real-time analysis of its supply chain and more accurate simulation models so that workers can make better decisions of the company, according to Samsung. (Yonhap)