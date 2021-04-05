Seoul stocks open lower on doubts over US infrastructure project

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors speculate on a US congressional pushback over the massive size of the $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal in the United States.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.71 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,108.09 points in the first 18 minutes of trading.



In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics edged up 0.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.71 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.21 percent, and internet portal operator Naver shed 0.4 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat.



Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 1.75 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,128.45 won against the US dollar, down 0.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



