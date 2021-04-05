Tottenham's Son Heung-min held off score sheet in return from injury

In this EPA photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is in action against Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United during their Premier League match at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, on Sunday. (EPA-Yonhap)

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has returned from a hamstring injury, playing the first half of a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in Premier League action on the weekend.



Son didn't record a shot in his 45 minutes of action at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in England on Sunday (local time). Carlos Vinicius started the second half in Son's place.



It was Son's first match since injuring his left hamstring in a North London Derby against Arsenal on March 14. It only cost Son one Premier League match, a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on March 21, as the league hit an international break at the end of last month.



The injury also kept Son off the South Korean national team for a friendly match against Japan on March 25. South Korea lost that contest 3-0.



Harry Kane scored both of Tottenham's goals Sunday to claim the league lead with 19. Kane also leads the competition in assists with 13.



Son remained at 13 goals and nine assists, good for sixth and fifth in the Premier League, respectively.



The draw lifted Tottenham to fifth place on the tables with 49 points. They're tied in points with Liverpool and West Ham United but hold the edge in the goal difference tiebreaker, with plus-19 over Liverpool's plus-15 and West Ham United's plus-10. (Yonhap)