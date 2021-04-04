Sogang University under fire for forcing students to sign COVID-19 pledge

Sogang University, one of Seoul’s elite schools, has come under fire for forcing students living in dorm rooms to sign a pledge that would hold them both financially and legally responsible for being infected with COVID-19 if they visited high-risk areas.
The pledge, released Sunday, was written in Korean, English and Chinese. The list of high-risk areas included pubs, karaoke establishments, indoor sports facilities, internet cafes, concert halls and dance studios.
"If I get infected with COVID-19 from visiting high-risk areas, I agree to be held liable for any financial loss resulting from my infection, and be held responsible under the civil and criminal law," the pledge reads.
The pledge comes as Sogang University struggles with the discovery of eight fresh COVID-19 cases among students staying in its Gonzaga dormitory. The university banned the entry of visitors until Monday.
Sogang University students immediately protested the pledge, saying it infringes on their human rights and is a coercive means for the institution to avoid taking any responsibility.
The pledge requires students to sign out when going outdoors, which they argue is a coercive measure that would force students to stay locked inside their dorms if they refused.
A Sogang University graduate was reported to have filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission of Korea to review whether the case infringed on students’ basic rights.
The university could not be reached for comment Sunday.
It is possible that similar problems could arise in other higher education institutions in South Korea, as the number of new cases has surged among university students since the new academic year started in March.
Ewha Womans University had switched to online-only classes until the end of February fter a student attending in-person classes was confirmed to have COVID-19. Two coronavirus infections traced to Yonsei University students forced the school to temporarily close some of its buildings to visitors.
Many students have criticized the institutions for being late in responding to the COVID-19 resurgence, as they did not fully disclose the routes the infected students took or the places they visited before diagnosis.
Some students, whether they have the virus or not, have voluntarily shared such information through online community sites.
