New Japanese single by BTS tops iTunes charts in 97 countries

This image provided by Big Hit Music on Sunday, shows the cover for BTS' Japanese single, "Film Out." (Yonhap)

A new Japanese single by global K-pop sensation BTS has topped iTunes charts in 97 countries and regions, the group's agency said Sunday.



According to Big Hit Music, "Film Out" also debuted at No. 1 on Oricon's daily digital singles chart in Japan, with 23,344 downloads.



The single also reached the top of major Japanese streaming sites, such as Line Music, AWA and mora.



"Film Out" was released last Friday, with its music video also uploaded on YouTube the same day. It garnered 29.38 million views in the first 24 hours, a record for a BTS song in Japanese.



"Film Out," co-written by a BTS member Jungkook, will be included on the group's Japanese compilation album, "BTS, The Best," due out on June 16. (Yonhap)