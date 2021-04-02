KOFIC under fire for conducting poor blacklist scandal-related investigation

Local filmmakers are criticizing the Korean Film Council for presenting blacklist scandal investigation results that do not thoroughly reflect the voices of the victims or all the important cases during a briefing held March 9.
The blacklist scandal refers to nearly 9,300 artists or groups who were unjustly excluded from government subsidies and support or who faced inspections during the previous Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak administrations.
The blacklisted figures included some of the nation’s best-known artists, directors and actors, including Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong and Bong Joon-ho.
In April 2018, former KOFIC Chairman Oh Seok-geun officially apologized for taking part in creating a blacklist of cultural and arts figures. He added that the film promotion body would reform itself and the next month launched a special committee within KOFIC to investigate the victims of the blacklist scandal and prevent such acts from reoccurring.
After the recent briefing held by KOFIC’s special committee, individuals and groups of the local filmmaking industry signed a petition asking for filmmakers’ solidarity to raise awareness of problems in KOFIC’s blacklist investigation. The petition also urges KOFIC to discard the current investigation report and form a new committee to properly conduct the investigation.
“We start the petition because the results of the investigation presented by the KOFIC’s special committee were shockingly inadequate and cannot be viewed as normal investigation results,” Won Seung-hwan, the director of the Indie Space cinema in Seoul, who also took part in organizing the petition, told The Korea Herald.
As of Friday, 194 groups and individuals had signed the petition, according to its organizer Mediact.
“Many filmmakers, cultural artists and organizations are joining the petition,” Won said. He added that some filmmakers who were victims of blacklists in the past had told him they are hesitant to join publicly because they are afraid of similar retribution in the future.
“If KOFIC carried out their investigation properly over the past three years, the victims would not have to worry about becoming the victim again,” Won said.
Filmmakers are pointing fingers at KOFIC mainly because it did not thoroughly look into all the blacklist cases that occurred from 2013 to 2016.
“The KOFIC special committee’s briefing talked only about cases of discrimination that occurred when supporting independent film production in 2014, providing post-production technical support for independent films in 2016 and providing artistic film production support in 2015,” the petition claimed.
The petition also said that even the few cases the committee looked into were not done adequately.
“The cases that KOFIC looked into overlap completely with the cases that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism already investigated and published a white paper about,” the petition reads. “There are barely any new facts in the report presented by the KOFIC’s special committee.”
According to Won, after the briefing KOFIC sent an official letter to the participants of the briefing who pointed out this problem and said they had made a mistake when listing the cases and omitted them.
Won said this explanation is not acceptable and it is hard to understand that this is the result of a 2 1/2-year investigation.
The petition also pointed out that KOFIC did not sufficiently communicate with victims.
Last year, Won suggested blacklisting the scandal-related task force team of KOFIC, which was newly formed in March 2020, hoping to force a meeting to share the investigation progress of the special committee as the victims had long been waiting for the result.
“Our suggestion was rejected,” Won said.
The last time the KOFIC communicated with the victims was in October 2019. KOFIC at the time held a discussion to talk about the KOFIC’s special committee investigation.
According to Won, head of the KOFIC special committee Joo Yoo-shin announced a plan to publish a white paper in January 2020 during the discussion.
“But unfortunately, no white paper was published in 2020, and there was no briefing about the investigation, “ Won added.
KOFIC said it is well aware of these criticisms after the briefing and admitted there had been problems.
“We will identify the causes and problems regarding the special committees’ insufficient investigation and conduct the investigation with a victim-centered mindset as soon as possible,” a KOFIC official told The Korea Herald. “We will conduct the investigation transparently and do our best to come up with a system improvement plan.”
By Song Seung-hyun
