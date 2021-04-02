[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids rocks stage at “Kingdom: Legendary War”

(Credit: Mnet)



Stray Kids rocked it on stage on the first stage of a survival contest program among boy bands, “Kingdom: Legendary War,” on Thursday.



The band was one of the six groups -- along with iKON, BTOB, SF9, Ateez and first season winner The Boyz -- competing against each other.



In the first episode, each were given 100-second “face-to-face time” and a chance to perform their chart-toppers. Stray Kids chose a rearranged version of “Miroh,” its first No. 1 song, and incorporated props that symbolized wolves to their already-intense choreography to showcase how they are ready to fight till the end.



“We want to leave a strong impact,” said the bandmates, “We don’t want to cut any corners whichever stage we’re on. We’ll always pour all we’ve got and show the ultimate energy.”



The clip of the band’s performance recorded close to 2.5 million views on YouTube as of Friday afternoon, drawing the most among the participants.

The results from the first episode, with votes from fans around the world, were partially revealed: BTOB ranked No. 3, followed by SF9 and Ateez. The rest will be disclosed in the next episode.



Mamamoo’s Wheein to come out with 1st solo EP





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Wheein of Mamamoo is coming back as a solo musician with first EP, said agency RBW Entertainment on Friday.



It has been about 1 1/2 years since her second solo single “Soar.”



The EP is titled “Redd” as the singer conveys the message to tidy herself up, getting rid of fake taste and style that has clung to her mind and body and to express herself as she truly wishes.



She participated in all aspects of the first EP and manifests her musical stripes as a solo, said her company.



Wheein debuted as a member of four-piece female band Mamamoo in 2014 and also been carving out a spot on her own with a string of solo stints including “Anymore” and “Goodbye” since 2018.



The EP will be fully unveiled on April 13.



Meanwhile, three other bandmates have renewed their contracts with the agency as of March and the company assured fans that Wheein is deep in talks about the renewal as well and that the band will not be disbanding.



TXT floats surprise teaser





(Credit: Big Hit Entertainment)



Tomorrow X Together took fans by surprise sharing a photo on Friday that hinted at upcoming events.



With an image of a page out of a diary, saying “Mood Diary,” a series of time slots from Friday evening throughout the weekend were given out. Along with it, they wrote: “Shall we hang out together listening to the music from the list of tracks we’ve put together ourselves?” Fans are excited that each of the five members will share their playlist and show their tastes in music.



The band is preparing for its next album after successfully wrapping up the promotion activities for the third EP “minisode 1: Blue Hour” last year. The EP peaked at No. 25 on Billboard’s Billboard 200 and sold over 300,000 units in the first week of sales.



For the time being, Taehyun and Huening Kai are hosting a radio program together while Soobin is emceeing for a television music chart show. The band also hosted an online fan meet event last month.



Seventeen’s Hoshi talks about upcoming mixtape





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)