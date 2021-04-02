Cheong Wa Dae seeks Moon-Biden summit in April: sources

President Moon Jae-in and US President Joe Biden (AP-Yonhap)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in may hold his first face-to-face summit talks with US President Joe Biden as early as this month, an informed source here said Friday.



Moon and Biden plan to attend a Group of Seven (G-7) summit to be held in Britain in June, which would set the stage for their meeting.



But the two sides are "in close consultations" to arrange the first Moon-Biden summit ahead of the G-7 session, according to the source privy to the matter.



If agreed, chances are high that Moon will travel to Washington, D.C.



The issue is expected to be raised during a meeting between Suh Hoon, Moon's top national security aide, and Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, in the United States later this week.



Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is already scheduled to visit there in mid-April for talks with Biden. (Yonhap)



