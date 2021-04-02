 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Insurers' lending grows 7.8% in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2021 - 15:19       Updated : Apr 2, 2021 - 15:19
The logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)
The logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)
Loans extended by insurance companies in South Korea rose 7.8 percent on-year last year, led by increases in home-backed lending and corporate loans, the financial watchdog said Friday.

Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 253 trillion won ($224.4 billion) as of end-December, compared with 234.7 trillion won the previous year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Their loans to households rose 2 trillion won on-year to 123.1 trillion won last year as the extension of home-backed lending increased amid rising housing prices. Insurers' mortgage loans grew 3.2 trillion won to 47.2 trillion won.

Lending to companies amounted to 129.7 trillion won as of end-December, up 16.3 trillion won from a year earlier.

The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.17 percent in 2020, down 0.09 percentage point from a year earlier.

The delinquency rate for household loans declined 0.2 percentage point to 0.38 percent, while that for corporate lending came to 0.08 percent, down 0.03 percentage point.

The ratio of nonperforming loans came to 0.15 percent, unchanged from three months earlier, the FSS said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114