Business

ITC dismisses LG’s request to drop SK’s patent violation suit

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Apr 2, 2021 - 12:37       Updated : Apr 2, 2021 - 12:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)




The United States International Trade Commission on Friday dismissed a request made by LG Energy Solution to sanction SK Innovation’s lawsuit that accused LG of infringing on patents.

The ITC dismissal came just one day after the US government agency ruled in favor of SK in another patent case filed by LG against SK.

The latest denial involves SK’s complaint that accused LG of infringing on its patents in September 2019, a separate case from the two archrivals’ dispute about misappropriation of trade secrets.

The patents were related to battery cells supplied by LG to General Motors, Jaguar and Audi.

LG had asked the ITC to order sanctions on SK’s case by taking issue with SK’s destroying of relevant evidence.

However, the Friday decision dismissed LG’s request based on the US agency’s judgement, “LG fails to provide any evidence as to when (SK) allegedly deleted the documents.”

The ITC is scheduled to issue a preliminary decision on SK’s complaint on July 30.

If the US commission concludes LG had infringed SK’s patents, the relevant products would be banned from US imports.

“The request was aimed to induce a default judgment,” LG said in its statement. “Denial of the request doesn’t mean LG’s claim is groundless.”

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
