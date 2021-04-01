[Today’s K-pop] Rose to unveil music video for “Gone”

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Rose will float the music video for “Gone” on April 5, announced label YG Entertainment with a poster on Thursday.



“Gone” is the second title track from her solo debut single “R” and the 33-second teaser snippet for the music video surpassed over 50 million views on YouTube.



The songstress sings of sadness of finally letting go the person who left her keeping the arrangement minimal and making the most of her heart-touching voice.



She performed “Gone” for the first time at the group’s online concert “The Show” in January setting fans abuzz with expectations for her forthcoming solo gig. With title track “On The Ground,” she landed at the top of iTunes top songs chart in 51 regions and ranked No. 70 on Billboard’s singles chart, the highest rank for a female K-pop solo musician.



NCT Dream enjoys April Fools’ Day





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream opened a virtual cafe to have fun in time for April Fools’ Day.



The band is releasing a series of fun videos, showing the bandmates running a cafe named “Cafe 7 Dream,” on its Instagram account for five days. They each take different roles to run a cafe: Jaemin and Jeno turned into baristas and whip up coffee; Haechan and Mark are pastry chefs baking desserts; Renjun is a designer who decorates the place; and Chenle and Jisung oversee the operation as a manager and a researcher, respectively.



The seven members debuted with single “Chewing Gum” in 2016 and Mark is rejoining the band after 2 1/2 years as label SM Entertainment decided to revoke the rule that those aged over 20 leave the team.



The septet is returning with a new album this month.



Super Junior’s Kyuhyun continues seasonal project





(Credit: Label SJ)



Kyuhyun of Super Junior will release a digital single on April 13 carrying on his seasonal project that began in July 2020, said agency Label SJ on Thursday.



He shared a still image on the band’s official SNS account for the single titled “Coffee.” The song is written by Kenzie who wrote both the lyrics and melodies for the vocalist’s hits “At Gwanghwamun” and “A Million Pieces,” teaming up for the first time in six years.



Kyuhyun has been making songs every season under “Project: 季,” putting out “Dreaming,” “Daystar” and “Moving On” every three months.



He is also busy promoting the band’s tenth studio album “The

Renaissance” that came out in March. The LP topped iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions and the music video logged over 18 million views as of Thursday.



Lee Jinhyuk to hold showcase for new EP





(Credit: TOP Media)