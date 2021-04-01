 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai's March sales rise 22% on SUV demand

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:34       Updated : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:34

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 crossover vehicle at a local charging station. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its sales jumped 22 percent last month from a year earlier on robust demand for its SUV models despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country's biggest carmaker sold 375,924 vehicles in March, up from 307,176 units a year earlier, helped by strong demand for the Palisade SUV, the Nexo hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, the Genesis GV70 and GV80 SUVs, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales climbed 2.3 percent to 73,810 units from 72,180 during the same period, while overseas sales gained 29 percent to 302,114 from 234,996, it said.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles for the year, which is 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.

From January to March, sales rose 11 percent to 997,882 autos from 903,364 units in the year-ago period. (Yonhap)

