Business

Renault Samsung's March sales tumble 43% on weak domestic demand

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:32       Updated : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:32
This photo provided by Renault Samsung on Aug. 22, 2020, shows the automaker's electric minicar Zoe. (Renault Samsung)
This photo provided by Renault Samsung on Aug. 22, 2020, shows the automaker's electric minicar Zoe. (Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Thursday its sales plunged 43.2 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic deman.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,572 vehicles in March, down from 15,100 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales tumbled 52.7 percent on-year to 5,695 units last month, and exports slid 6.8 percent to 2,877 units over the cited period, the company said.

A total of 102 Renault Zoes, its supermini electric car, were sold in the domestic market.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)

