 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Seoul stocks hit 2-month high on US stimulus plan

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:06       Updated : Apr 1, 2021 - 16:06
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday morning. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday morning. (Yonhap)
South Korea's benchmark stock index closed at the highest in two months Thursday amid hopes for a massive infrastructure project by the United States. The Korean won slightly fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.98 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 3,087.4 points, the highest since Feb. 4.

Trading volume was moderate at about 910 million shares worth some 13.8 trillion won ($12.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 420 to 419.

Foreigners bought a net 567 billion won, the largest daily purchase amount in three weeks, while retail investors sold 407 billion won. Institutions offloaded a net 162 billion won.

Overnight, US President Joe Biden announced a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal that is expected to quicken the global economic rebound and benefit local exporters.

"The size of the Biden administration's infrastructure spending helped improve investor sentiment, with their buying centering on chipmakers and other market heavyweights," said Shinhan Investment researcher Choi Yoo-joon.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.84 percent to 82,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix spiked up 6.04 percent to 140,500 won, as brokerages forecast their earnings to hike.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.46 percent to 219,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver advanced 0.4 percent to 378,500 won. Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.74 percent to 819,000 won, while pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged down 0.13 percent to 747,000 won.

SK Innovation surged 10.27 percent to 241,500 won, as the company won a preliminary ruling in a patent lawsuit against LG Energy Solution in the US.

The local currency closed at 1,131.9 won against the US dollar, down 0.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114