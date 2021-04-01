Amid sign of recovery, retail investors thirst for post-pandemic strategy

Yoo Seung-min, head of global investment strategy team at Samsung Securities, speaks during a conference on effective investment strategies amid rate hikes on Wednesday. (Samsung Securities)
A growing number of retail investors appear to be eager to set up new strategies for possible changes in finance market with central banks mulling the timing of rate hikes amid growing sign of economic recovery, according to market watchers on Thursday.
Around 24,000 retail investors rushed into an online seminar held by Samsung Securities, the brokerage arm of Samsung Group, on Wednesday to get advice from market experts, the company said. The seminar was held to offer global market prospects along with promising listed companies in the US and China.
“Investors had questions not only about individual stocks but also how to rebalance their portfolios in each country’s stock market,” said Jang Hyo-sun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. “We could see how serious retail investors are and that they have already managed their assets structurally by expanding their portfolios globally in line with investment environment changes.”
The seminar was also held to meet growing demand for various investment services and information, the company said.
According to data compiled by Korea Securities Depository, around 3 million South Koreans have started trading stocks in the last year. While the accumulated number of local retail investors came to 9.12 million, 32.8 percent of them were considered new investors.
As a result, stocks held by local investors jumped 58 percent on-year to 662 trillion won ($584.89 billion) as of end-2020. Their stock holdings also rose by 3.6 percentage points on-year, accounting for 28 percent of the total market value.
By Jie Ye-eun
