LG Electronics launches new 17-inch laptop

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday, shows the company's new 17-inch laptop, the LG UltraGear 17. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday launched a new 17-inch laptop boasting high performance as the South Korean tech giant eyes boosting notebook sales amid the pandemic-induced remote working and distance learning trends.



The new model in the LG UltraGear 17 series comes with a price tag of 2.24 million won ($1,980) here, according to LG.



The new UltraGear 17 is equipped with a 17-inch Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array display that has a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels, according to the company.



It is powered by Intel Corp.'s 11th generation processor, Tiger Lake, and Nvidia Corp.'s GEFORCE GTX 1650Ti graphics card, providing better user experience in gaming or other video-related works.



LG said the latest laptop weighs 1.95 kilograms and packs an 80-watt-hour battery.



LG hopes the new UltraGear 17 will boost its laptop sales along with its LG Gram notebook products.



According to market researcher TrendForce, global notebook shipments this year are expected to reach 217 million units, up 8.1 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)